The Memphis Tigers (4-0) will try to build on a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-1) on Thursday, November 23, 2023 at Imperial Arena. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arkansas vs. Memphis Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 23, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arkansas Stats Insights

  • This season, the Razorbacks have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 36.8% of shots the Tigers' opponents have made.
  • Arkansas has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.8% from the field.
  • The Tigers are the 92nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Razorbacks sit at 61st.
  • The Razorbacks average 14.3 more points per game (82.8) than the Tigers give up (68.5).
  • When Arkansas totals more than 68.5 points, it is 4-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Memphis Stats Insights

  • The Tigers shot at a 47.9% clip from the field last season, 5.5 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of the Razorbacks averaged.
  • Last season, Memphis had a 19-6 record in games the team collectively shot over 42.4% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 147th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Razorbacks finished 142nd.
  • The Tigers' 79.4 points per game last year were 11.5 more points than the 67.9 the Razorbacks gave up.
  • Memphis had a 16-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 74.1 points.

Arkansas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Arkansas posted 7.4 more points per game (76.3) than it did away from home (68.9).
  • Defensively the Razorbacks played better at home last year, surrendering 62.3 points per game, compared to 73.4 in away games.
  • Arkansas sunk 5.2 threes per game with a 32.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged away from home (5 threes per game, 30.9% three-point percentage).

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Memphis averaged 79.9 points per game last season. Away, it scored 82.
  • In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 7.6 fewer points per game at home (70.7) than away (78.3).
  • At home, Memphis knocked down 5.5 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (6.3). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arkansas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/13/2023 Old Dominion W 86-77 Bud Walton Arena
11/17/2023 UNC Greensboro L 78-72 Bud Walton Arena
11/22/2023 Stanford W 77-74 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Memphis - Imperial Arena
11/29/2023 Duke - Bud Walton Arena
12/4/2023 Furman - Bud Walton Arena

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Missouri W 70-55 Mizzou Arena
11/17/2023 Alabama State W 92-75 FedExForum
11/22/2023 Michigan W 71-67 Imperial Arena
11/23/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena
12/2/2023 @ Ole Miss - The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/6/2023 @ VCU - Stuart C. Siegel Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.