On Thursday, November 23 at 8:20 PM ET, the San Francisco 49ers will face the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Our computer model predicts that the 49ers will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for more info, regarding the point spread, total and final score.

The 49ers have been clicking on all fronts this season, as they rank third-best in total offense (387.0 yards per game) and fifth-best in total defense (302.8 yards allowed per game). With 327.4 total yards per game on offense, the Seahawks rank 18th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 23rd, allowing 345.6 total yards per contest.

49ers vs. Seahawks Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction 49ers (-7) Toss Up (44) 49ers 27, Seahawks 17

49ers Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the 49ers' implied win probability is 77.8%.

San Francisco has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice when favored by 7 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

A total of four out of 10 San Francisco games this season have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 44 points, 1.0 higher than the average total in 49ers games this season.

Seahawks Betting Info

The Seahawks have a 27.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle is 5-5-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, four of Seattle's 10 games with a set number have hit the over.

This season, Seahawks games have resulted in an average scoring total of 44.3, which is 0.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

49ers vs. Seahawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 27.9 15.7 30.2 16.6 25.6 14.8 Seattle 21.6 21.8 24.6 22.6 18.6 21.0

