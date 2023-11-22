Wednesday's schedule has plenty of quality competition in store in college basketball. Among those games is the Stanford Cardinal playing the Belmont Bruins.

Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

No. 13 Florida State Seminoles vs. Northwestern Wildcats

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Dollar Loan Center Location: Henderson, Nevada

How to Watch Florida State vs. Northwestern

TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

No. 4 Stanford Cardinal vs. Belmont Bruins

Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Venue: Dollar Loan Center

Dollar Loan Center Location: Henderson, Nevada

How to Watch Stanford vs. Belmont

TV: FloHoops

No. 15 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Baha Mar Convention Center Location: Nassau, Bahamas

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Oklahoma State

TV: FloHoops

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penn State Lady Lions vs. No. 8 USC Trojans

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Baha Mar Convention Center Location: Nassau, Bahamas

How to Watch Penn State vs. USC

TV: FloHoops