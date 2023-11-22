Wednesday's contest between the Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (2-2) at Suncoast Credit Union Arena has a projected final score of 67-58 based on our computer prediction, with Virginia securing the victory. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on November 22.

The game has no line set.

West Virginia vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cypress Lake, Florida

Cypress Lake, Florida Venue: Suncoast Credit Union Arena

West Virginia vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 67, West Virginia 58

Spread & Total Prediction for West Virginia vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-8.6)

Virginia (-8.6) Computer Predicted Total: 125.4

West Virginia Performance Insights

Last year, West Virginia was 74th in the country on offense (76 points scored per game) and 204th defensively (70.9 points allowed).

The Mountaineers were 201st in the country in rebounds per game (31.4) and 53rd in rebounds conceded (29) last year.

Last season West Virginia was ranked 179th in the country in assists with 13 per game.

The Mountaineers made 7.3 3-pointers per game and shot 35% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 192nd and 132nd, respectively, in college basketball.

Last year, West Virginia was 82nd in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed (6.5 per game) and 199th in defensive 3-point percentage (34%).

Last year, the Mountaineers took 63.7% of their shots from inside the arc, and 36.3% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.9% of the Mountaineers' buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.1% were 3-pointers.

Virginia Performance Insights

The Cavaliers put up 67.2 points per game (295th in college basketball) while giving up 53.8 per contest (fifth in college basketball). They have a +67 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 13.4 points per game.

Virginia records 31.4 rebounds per game (267th in college basketball), compared to the 31 of its opponents.

Virginia makes 6.4 three-pointers per game (248th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.8 on average.

Virginia has committed eight turnovers per game (12th in college basketball), 5.6 fewer than the 13.6 it forces (129th in college basketball).

