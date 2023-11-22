Top Suns vs. Warriors Players to Watch - November 22
Kevin Durant and Chris Paul are two players to watch on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, when the Phoenix Suns (8-6) match up with the Golden State Warriors (7-8) at Footprint Center.
How to Watch Suns vs. Warriors
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, NBCS-BA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Suns' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Suns beat the Trail Blazers on Tuesday, 120-107. Durant scored a team-high 31 points (and contributed nine assists and four rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Durant
|31
|4
|9
|0
|1
|2
|Devin Booker
|28
|3
|6
|1
|1
|0
|Jusuf Nurkic
|18
|12
|0
|1
|4
|2
Warriors' Last Game
In their previous game, the Warriors beat the Rockets on Monday, 121-116. Their high scorer was Stephen Curry with 32 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Stephen Curry
|32
|5
|1
|0
|0
|5
|Klay Thompson
|20
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|Dario Saric
|18
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
Suns vs Warriors Additional Info
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant is putting up 27.7 points, 4.0 assists and 8.7 boards per game.
- Jusuf Nurkic's numbers for the season are 9.3 points, 4.0 assists and 10.0 boards per game.
- Eric Gordon is putting up 15.3 points, 1.7 assists and 2.7 boards per game.
- Jordan Goodwin's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 3.3 assists and 5.0 boards per contest.
- Josh Okogie's numbers on the season are 11.3 points, 1.3 assists and 4.7 boards per contest.
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry gets the Warriors 30.7 points, 5.3 boards and 3.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.3 blocks.
- Paul contributes with 10.7 points per game, plus 4.3 boards and 9.3 assists.
- Kevon Looney's numbers for the season are 6.7 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, making 60.0% of his shots from the field.
- The Warriors receive 5.3 points per game from Dario Saric, plus 6.3 boards and 2.3 assists.
- Moses Moody's numbers for the season are 8.7 points, 3.0 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, making 52.9% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
