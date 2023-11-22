Wednesday's game between the Missouri Tigers (3-2) and South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-3) matching up at Mizzou Arena has a projected final score of 83-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Missouri, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on November 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

South Carolina State vs. Missouri Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Mizzou Arena

South Carolina State vs. Missouri Score Prediction

Prediction: Missouri 83, South Carolina State 67

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina State vs. Missouri

Computer Predicted Spread: Missouri (-15.6)

Missouri (-15.6) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

Missouri has compiled a 1-4-0 record against the spread this season, while South Carolina State is 2-2-0. The Tigers have hit the over in one game, while Bulldogs games have gone over three times.

South Carolina State Performance Insights

The Bulldogs are being outscored by 12.6 points per game, with a -63 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.2 points per game (270th in college basketball), and give up 81.8 per contest (332nd in college basketball).

The 39.4 rebounds per game South Carolina State accumulates rank 41st in the country, eight more than the 31.4 its opponents collect.

South Carolina State knocks down 4 three-pointers per game (349th in college basketball) at a 24.7% rate (341st in college basketball), compared to the 7 per outing its opponents make, shooting 32.1% from deep.

South Carolina State has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 16.2 per game (353rd in college basketball) while forcing 15 (62nd in college basketball).

