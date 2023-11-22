Wednesday's contest at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum has the Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-3) matching up with the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-2) at 2:00 PM ET (on November 22). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 67-44 victory, heavily favoring Presbyterian.

The Blue Hose's last contest was a 72-56 loss to East Tennessee State on Sunday.

Presbyterian vs. UNC Wilmington Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina

Presbyterian vs. UNC Wilmington Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 67, UNC Wilmington 44

Other Big South Predictions

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

The Blue Hose have one loss versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

Presbyterian has tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (one).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Presbyterian is 0-1 (.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most defeats.

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 12.4 PTS, 59.1 FG%

12.4 PTS, 59.1 FG% Christina Kline: 5.3 PTS, 25 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13)

5.3 PTS, 25 FG%, 23.1 3PT% (3-for-13) Aubrie Kierscht: 8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29)

8.2 PTS, 36.6 FG%, 27.6 3PT% (8-for-29) Tilda Sjokvist: 7.2 PTS, 24.5 FG%, 25 3PT% (6-for-24)

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose's +19 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 60.6 points per game (262nd in college basketball) while allowing 56.8 per contest (85th in college basketball).

