Wednesday's contest features the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) squaring off at Templeton Physical Education Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 76-66 win for heavily favored Presbyterian according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on November 22.

There is no line set for the game.

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Clinton, South Carolina Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 76, Tennessee Tech 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Presbyterian (-10.5)

Presbyterian (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Presbyterian is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Tennessee Tech's 2-2-0 ATS record. The Blue Hose have a 3-2-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Golden Eagles have a record of 2-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose's +56 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.3 points per game (155th in college basketball) while allowing 68 per outing (141st in college basketball).

Presbyterian pulls down 33.2 rebounds per game (214th in college basketball) while conceding 31.2 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 2.0 boards per game.

Presbyterian connects on 6.3 three-pointers per game (257th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 37.6% from deep while its opponents hit 26.5% from long range.

The Blue Hose rank 104th in college basketball with 99.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and 181st in college basketball defensively with 87.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Presbyterian has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (188th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.5 (234th in college basketball).

