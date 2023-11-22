Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 22
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) will look to end a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Presbyterian Moneyline
|Tennessee Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Presbyterian (-5.5)
|135.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Presbyterian (-4.5)
|136.5
|-213
|+176
Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends
- Presbyterian has compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Blue Hose games have gone over the point total three out of five times this season.
- Tennessee Tech has won two games against the spread this year.
- Golden Eagles games have hit the over twice this season.
