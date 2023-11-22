How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech on TV or Live Stream - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- The Blue Hose are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
- Presbyterian has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
- The Blue Hose are the 201st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 290th.
- The Blue Hose average only 1.1 fewer points per game (77.3) than the Golden Eagles allow (78.4).
- Presbyterian has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 78.4 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Presbyterian averaged 10.8 more points per game (68.6) than it did when playing on the road (57.8).
- The Blue Hose surrendered 66.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.1 when playing on the road.
- In home games, Presbyterian drained 0.4 more treys per game (6.3) than in away games (5.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to in away games (30.2%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/16/2023
|@ North Florida
|W 81-69
|UNF Arena
|11/17/2023
|Maine
|L 80-66
|UNF Arena
|11/18/2023
|Northwestern State
|W 78-75
|UNF Arena
|11/22/2023
|Tennessee Tech
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Elon
|-
|Schar Center
|12/2/2023
|@ VMI
|-
|Cameron Hall
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.