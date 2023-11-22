The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina

Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

Presbyterian has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.

The Blue Hose are the 201st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 290th.

The Blue Hose average only 1.1 fewer points per game (77.3) than the Golden Eagles allow (78.4).

Presbyterian has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 78.4 points.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Presbyterian averaged 10.8 more points per game (68.6) than it did when playing on the road (57.8).

The Blue Hose surrendered 66.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.1 when playing on the road.

In home games, Presbyterian drained 0.4 more treys per game (6.3) than in away games (5.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to in away games (30.2%).

