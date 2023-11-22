The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-4) will look to stop a three-game road losing streak when squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-1) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Presbyterian Stats Insights

  • The Blue Hose are shooting 49.8% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 47.2% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
  • Presbyterian has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Blue Hose are the 201st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles rank 290th.
  • The Blue Hose average only 1.1 fewer points per game (77.3) than the Golden Eagles allow (78.4).
  • Presbyterian has a 2-0 record when putting up more than 78.4 points.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In home games last season, Presbyterian averaged 10.8 more points per game (68.6) than it did when playing on the road (57.8).
  • The Blue Hose surrendered 66.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 73.1 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Presbyterian drained 0.4 more treys per game (6.3) than in away games (5.9). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (32.5%) compared to in away games (30.2%).

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 @ North Florida W 81-69 UNF Arena
11/17/2023 Maine L 80-66 UNF Arena
11/18/2023 Northwestern State W 78-75 UNF Arena
11/22/2023 Tennessee Tech - Templeton Physical Education Center
11/27/2023 @ Elon - Schar Center
12/2/2023 @ VMI - Cameron Hall

