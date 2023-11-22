The Florida Panthers (12-5-1), winners of six straight home games, host the Boston Bruins (13-1-3) at Amerant Bank Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Panthers vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-110) Bruins (-110) 6 Panthers (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Panthers Betting Insights

The Panthers have been a moneyline favorite 10 times this season, and have gone 8-2 in those games.

Florida has a 9-2 record (winning 81.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this contest.

Florida's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6 goals 10 times.

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins won the only game they played as an underdog this season.

Boston has entered three games this season as an underdog by -110 or more and won each of those games.

Oddsmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Bruins have a 52.4% chance to win.

Boston's games this season have had more than 6 goals seven of 17 times.

Panthers vs Bruins Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs. Bruins Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Bruins Total (Rank) 57 (14th) Goals 59 (11th) 49 (10th) Goals Allowed 37 (1st) 10 (22nd) Power Play Goals 13 (13th) 14 (19th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 6 (1st)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Panthers Advanced Stats

Florida is 5-5-0 against the spread, and 8-2-0 overall, in its past 10 games.

In its past 10 games, Florida went over seven times.

The Panthers and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Panthers' goals per game average is 0.9 higher than their season-long average.

The Panthers are ranked 14th in the league with 57 goals this season, an average of 3.2 per contest.

On defense, the Panthers have been one of the best units in NHL play, allowing 49 goals to rank 10th.

The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +8 this season.

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston possesses a 5-5-0 line versus the spread while finishing 7-1-2 straight up over its past 10 games.

Five of Boston's last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Bruins and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6 goals in their last 10 games, identical to the over/under posted in this matchup.

Over their past 10 games, the Bruins and their opponents are scoring 0.6 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.3 goals.

The Bruins have the league's 11th-ranked scoring offense (59 total goals, 3.5 per game).

The Bruins are the toughest defensive unit in the NHL this season, allowing 37 goals (just 2.2 per game).

Their +22 goal differential is third-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.