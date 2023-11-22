The Carolina Hurricanes, Michael Bunting among them, play the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. Looking to wager on Bunting's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Michael Bunting vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting has averaged 14:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -4).

In three of 16 games this season, Bunting has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bunting has registered a point in a game seven times this season over 16 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Bunting has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Bunting hits the over on his points prop total is 41.7%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Bunting going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 66 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-16) ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 16 Games 2 9 Points 0 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

