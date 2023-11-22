Will Jaccob Slavin Score a Goal Against the Oilers on November 22?
When the Carolina Hurricanes face off against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jaccob Slavin light the lamp? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Slavin stats and insights
- In three of 17 games this season, Slavin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Oilers yet this season.
- Slavin has no points on the power play.
- Slavin's shooting percentage is 6.5%, and he averages 2.7 shots per game.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, giving up 66 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 20.7 hits and 12.2 blocked shots per game.
Slavin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/18/2023
|Penguins
|2
|0
|2
|22:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/15/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|20:13
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/11/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:20
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|21:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|24:09
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/2/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|23:22
|Away
|L 2-1
|10/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:21
|Away
|W 3-2
|10/27/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:54
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
Hurricanes vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
