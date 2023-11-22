Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Oilers on November 22, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Sebastian Aho, Leon Draisaitl and others in the Carolina Hurricanes-Edmonton Oilers matchup at PNC Arena on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hurricanes vs. Oilers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
One of Carolina's top contributing offensive players this season is Aho, who has 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) and plays an average of 16:42 per game.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 18
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Lightning
|Nov. 11
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|0
|2
|2
|2
Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)
Jesperi Kotkaniemi is another of Carolina's top contributors through 17 games, with six goals and seven assists.
Kotkaniemi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Seth Jarvis has 13 total points for Carolina, with seven goals and six assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Penguins
|Nov. 18
|2
|1
|3
|3
|vs. Flyers
|Nov. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Panthers
|Nov. 10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers
Leon Draisaitl Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
Draisaitl is one of the top offensive options for Edmonton with 22 points (1.3 per game), with six goals and 16 assists in 17 games (playing 22:07 per game).
Draisaitl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Lightning
|Nov. 18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 15
|0
|2
|2
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 13
|1
|3
|4
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 11
|0
|0
|0
|4
Evan Bouchard Props
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Evan Bouchard has helped lead the offense for Edmonton this season with four goals and 13 assists.
Bouchard Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 20
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Lightning
|Nov. 18
|1
|0
|1
|6
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 15
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Nov. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Kraken
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
