The Carolina Hurricanes (10-7), coming off a 4-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, host the Edmonton Oilers (5-11-1) at PNC Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Oilers fell to the Florida Panthers 5-3 in their most recent outing.

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-145) Oilers (+120) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Betting Insights

The Hurricanes have compiled a 10-5 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Carolina has a 7-3 record (winning 70.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

The Hurricanes have an implied moneyline win probability of 59.2% in this contest.

In eight games this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Hurricanes vs Oilers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Oilers Total (Rank) 55 (17th) Goals 50 (27th) 54 (15th) Goals Allowed 66 (27th) 15 (6th) Power Play Goals 13 (13th) 12 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 18 (28th)

Hurricanes Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games Carolina has gone 7-3-0 overall, with a 3-6-0 record against the spread.

In its past 10 contests, Carolina went over twice.

The Hurricanes and their opponents have averaged 6.3 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.2 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes are scoring 1.0 fewer goal per game than their season-long average.

The Hurricanes' 3.2 average goals per game add up to 55 total, which makes them the 17th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

The Hurricanes are ranked 15th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 54 total goals (3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (+1) ranks them 15th in the NHL.

