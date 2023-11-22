The Carolina Hurricanes (10-7) and Edmonton Oilers (5-11-1) face off at PNC Arena on Wednesday, November 22 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO. The Hurricanes knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 in their last outing, while the Oilers are coming off a 5-3 loss to the Florida Panthers.

Over the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes are 7-3-0. They have put up 28 goals, while their opponents have scored 20. They have gone on the power play 27 times during that span, and have capitalized with seven goals (25.9% of opportunities).

Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Wednesday's contest.

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer projection model for this encounter predicts a final tally of Hurricanes 4, Oilers 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-145)

Hurricanes (-145) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Oilers Additional Info

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have finished 4-0-4 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall record of 10-7.

Carolina has eight points (4-1-0) in the five games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the two games this season the Hurricanes registered just one goal, they lost both times.

Carolina has lost the only game this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Hurricanes are 10-3-0 in the 13 games when they have scored three or more goals (to record 20 points).

In the 10 games when Carolina has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 7-3-0 record (14 points).

When it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 9-4-0 (18 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Oilers AVG Oilers Rank 16th 3.24 Goals Scored 2.94 21st 17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 3.88 30th 1st 34.1 Shots 34 3rd 1st 26.1 Shots Allowed 29.2 8th 7th 24.59% Power Play % 21.67% 12th 15th 79.31% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 27th

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

