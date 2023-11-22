Hurricanes vs. Oilers: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - November 22
Wednesday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes (10-7) and the Edmonton Oilers (5-11-1) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Hurricanes are -145 on the moneyline to win at home against the Oilers (+120) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.
Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
Hurricanes vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Hurricanes Moneyline
|Oilers Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-145
|+120
|6.5
|FanDuel
|-146
|+122
|6.5
Hurricanes vs. Oilers Betting Trends
- Edmonton's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 11 of 17 times.
- The Hurricanes have been victorious in 10 of their 15 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- The Oilers fell in the lone game they played as an underdog this season.
- Carolina is 7-3 (winning 70.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
- Edmonton has not played with moneyline odds of +120 or longer once this season.
Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-3-0
|3-6
|2-8-0
|6.3
|2.80
|2.00
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|7-3-0
|2.80
|2.00
|7
|25.9%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|4-6-0
|3-6
|7-3-0
|6.7
|3.30
|3.40
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|4-6-0
|3.30
|3.40
|6
|18.2%
|Record as ML Favorite
|7-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-1
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|2
|Games Under Total
|8
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-4
|Record as ML Underdog
|0-0
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|7
|Games Under Total
|3
