Wednesday's NHL slate features a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes (10-7) and the Edmonton Oilers (5-11-1) at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Hurricanes are -145 on the moneyline to win at home against the Oilers (+120) in the game, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSSO.

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Betting Trends

Edmonton's games this season have had over 6.5 goals 11 of 17 times.

The Hurricanes have been victorious in 10 of their 15 games when they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).

The Oilers fell in the lone game they played as an underdog this season.

Carolina is 7-3 (winning 70.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Edmonton has not played with moneyline odds of +120 or longer once this season.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 3-6 2-8-0 6.3 2.80 2.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-3-0 2.80 2.00 7 25.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-6-0 3-6 7-3-0 6.7 3.30 3.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-6-0 3.30 3.40 6 18.2% Record as ML Favorite 7-2 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 2 Games Under Total 8 Record as ML Favorite 4-4 Record as ML Underdog 0-0 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

