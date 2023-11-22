Bookmakers have set player props for Trae Young and others when the Atlanta Hawks host the Brooklyn Nets at State Farm Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -133) 10.5 (Over: -108) 2.5 (Over: +100)

The 24.5-point total set for Young on Wednesday is 3.2 more points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average -- 2.0 -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Young has averaged 10.0 assists per game this season, 0.5 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (10.5).

Young has averaged 1.8 made three-pointers per game, 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: +100) 4.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -167)

Dejounte Murray is putting up 21.3 points per game, 2.8 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He averages 0.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

Murray has averaged 5.5 assists this season, 1.0 more than his prop bet on Wednesday.

He makes 1.0 three-pointer per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -102) 7.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +200)

Wednesday's prop bet for Jalen Johnson is 15.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.

He has grabbed 7.0 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (7.5).

Johnson averages 1.0 made three-pointer, which is less than his over/under on Wednesday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

