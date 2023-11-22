The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) go head to head with the Brooklyn Nets (4-4) at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. The matchup airs on BSSE and YES.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Wednesday, November 22 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, YES

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young averages 21.3 points, 10 assists and 2 rebounds per game.

Dejounte Murray posts 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game, shooting 50.7% from the floor and 25% from downtown with 1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jalen Johnson averages 14.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals and 1 block.

Clint Capela puts up 10.5 points, 10.8 boards and 1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 1.5 blocks.

De'Andre Hunter averages 16.8 points, 1.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds.

Nets Players to Watch

Cameron Thomas puts up 33 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists per game for the Nets.

The Nets are getting 8.3 points, 10 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game from Ben Simmons this year.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He is sinking 52.4% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith gets the Nets 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2 assists per game while posting 0.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Royce O'Neale is averaging 8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 39.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.3% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

Hawks vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Hawks Nets 122 Points Avg. 115.4 116.7 Points Allowed Avg. 114.8 47.2% Field Goal % 47.1% 34.2% Three Point % 38.5%

