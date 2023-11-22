The Atlanta Hawks (6-7) are 4.5-point favorites as they try to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (6-7) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and YES.

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 22, 2023

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and YES

BSSE and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 119 - Nets 114

Hawks vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 4.5)

Hawks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-5.3)

Hawks (-5.3) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



Under (233.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.4

The Nets' .692 ATS win percentage (9-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .308 mark (4-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Brooklyn is 5-2 against the spread compared to the 1-3 ATS record Atlanta racks up as a 4.5-point favorite.

When it comes to eclipsing the over/under in 2023-24, Atlanta does it more often (69.2% of the time) than Brooklyn (53.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Hawks are 3-4, a better mark than the Nets have posted (3-7) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks have a top-five offense this year, ranking third-best in the league with 122.4 points per game. Defensively, they rank 25th with 120.9 points allowed per contest.

Atlanta is grabbing 43.8 rebounds per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and it has allowed just 41.1 rebounds per game (third-best).

The Hawks rank 11th in the NBA with 26.6 assists per game.

With 14.8 turnovers per game, Atlanta ranks 24th in the NBA. It forces 15.1 turnovers per contest, which ranks seventh in the league.

The Hawks rank 13th in the NBA with 12.8 three-pointers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 12th with a 36.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

