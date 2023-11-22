South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenwood County Today - November 22
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
There is high school basketball competition in Greenwood County, South Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenwood County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Emerald High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 22
- Location: Due West, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.