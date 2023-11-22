The Atlanta Hawks, Dejounte Murray included, take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 157-152 loss to the Pacers (his most recent action) Murray put up 28 points, five assists and two steals.

In this article we will look at Murray's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 19.5 (+100)

Over 19.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-102)

Over 4.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-152)

Over 4.5 (-152) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-161)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were eighth in the league defensively last year, allowing 112.5 points per game.

Allowing 45.1 rebounds per game last year, the Nets were 27th in the league in that category.

The Nets conceded 23.4 assists per game last season (third in the league).

The Nets were the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 11.8 makes per game.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 36 21 5 5 1 0 2 2/26/2023 33 28 3 4 4 0 1 12/28/2022 40 24 9 8 1 0 1

