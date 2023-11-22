The Atlanta Hawks, De'Andre Hunter included, take the court versus the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 157-152 loss to the Pacers, Hunter totaled seven points.

In this piece we'll break down Hunter's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-115)

Over 11.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-122)

Over 3.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+130)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nets were ranked eighth in the league defensively last year, allowing 112.5 points per contest.

Conceding 45.1 rebounds per game last year, the Nets were 27th in the league in that category.

The Nets allowed 23.4 assists per contest last season (third in the NBA).

The Nets were the seventh-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 11.8 makes per game.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/26/2023 22 9 3 3 2 0 0

