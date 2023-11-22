The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) meet the Campbell Fighting Camels (1-0) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. This matchup will begin at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Citadel vs. Campbell Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, November 22

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Citadel Top Players (2022-23)

Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK

16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK David Maynard: 5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Campbell Top Players (2022-23)

Ricky Clemons: 14.2 PTS, 4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.2 PTS, 4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Jay Pal: 12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Anthony Dell'Orso: 12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Joshua Lusane: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Laurynas Vaistaras: 4.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Citadel vs. Campbell Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Campbell Rank Campbell AVG Citadel AVG Citadel Rank 216th 69.8 Points Scored 67.4 289th 127th 68.5 Points Allowed 74.2 293rd 335th 28.3 Rebounds 28.9 319th 328th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 6.2 334th 256th 6.7 3pt Made 7.1 210th 237th 12.3 Assists 11.4 307th 122nd 11.3 Turnovers 11.8 175th

