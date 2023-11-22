The Campbell Fighting Camels (1-4) will be attempting to halt a four-game losing streak when hosting the Citadel Bulldogs (3-3) on Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Citadel vs. Campbell Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: FloHoops

Citadel Stats Insights

Citadel is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 188th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Camels sit at 308th.

The Bulldogs score an average of 66.7 points per game, only 0.3 more points than the 66.4 the Fighting Camels allow.

Citadel has put together a 2-1 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Citadel scored 70.6 points per game at home last season, and 65.5 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 4.7 fewer points per game at home (72.8) than away (77.5).

Beyond the arc, Citadel sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (8.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (29.4%) than at home (37.3%) too.

