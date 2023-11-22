The Milwaukee Bucks (10-4) visit the Boston Celtics (11-3) after winning three straight road games. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI

ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Bucks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 121 - Bucks 110

Celtics vs Bucks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Bucks

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 5.5)

Celtics (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-11.5)

Celtics (-11.5) Pick OU: Under (234.5)



Under (234.5) Computer Predicted Total: 231.1

The Celtics sport an 8-6-0 ATS record this season compared to the 5-9-0 mark from the Bucks.

When it comes to going over the total in 2023-24, Milwaukee and its opponents are more successful (64.3% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (50%).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics have been carried by their defense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by surrendering just 106.6 points per game. They rank seventh in the league in points scored (117.2 per contest).

Boston is allowing 43.4 rebounds per game this year (11th-ranked in NBA), but it has provided a lift by grabbing 47.4 rebounds per contest (second-best).

This year, the Celtics rank 24th in the league in assists, delivering 24.5 per game.

Boston ranks second-worst in the NBA with 11.1 forced turnovers per game, but it has helped negate that by ranking fifth-best in the league by committing 12.4 turnovers per contest.

The Celtics rank second-best in the NBA by sinking 15.9 threes per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 13th in the league at 36.4%.

Bucks Performance Insights

Offensively, the Bucks are the third-best squad in the league (120.8 points per game). Defensively, they are 23rd (117.7 points allowed per game).

Milwaukee is 21st in the league in rebounds per game (42.5) and 23rd in rebounds allowed (45.2).

At 24.6 assists per game, the Bucks are 23rd in the NBA.

In 2023-24, Milwaukee is 13th in the NBA in turnovers committed (13.6 per game) and fourth-worst in turnovers forced (12.1).

The Bucks are sixth in the NBA in 3-pointers made (14.4 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (38.1%).

