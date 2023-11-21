Tuesday's game at John E. Worthen Arena has the Ball State Cardinals (3-1) taking on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) at 7:00 PM (on November 21). Our computer prediction projects a 70-66 victory for Ball State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 70, South Carolina Upstate 66

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ball State (-4.6)

Ball State (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 136.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by two points per game, with a +10 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.4 points per game (232nd in college basketball) and allow 70.4 per contest (189th in college basketball).

South Carolina Upstate loses the rebound battle by 7.6 boards on average. It records 27.8 rebounds per game, 335th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.4.

South Carolina Upstate hits 8.4 three-pointers per game (116th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

South Carolina Upstate has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 10.2 per game (83rd in college basketball) while forcing 16.2 (33rd in college basketball).

