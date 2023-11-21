The Ball State Cardinals (3-1) will host the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (2-3) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Ball State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena in Muncie, Indiana

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

The Spartans are shooting 44.3% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 41.8% the Cardinals' opponents have shot this season.

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.

The Cardinals are the rebounding team in the nation, the Spartans rank 312th.

The Spartans average 14.1 more points per game (72.4) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (58.3).

When it scores more than 58.3 points, South Carolina Upstate is 2-1.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, South Carolina Upstate averaged 10.8 more points per game at home (74.8) than on the road (64).

The Spartans gave up 64.7 points per game at home last season, and 73.4 on the road.

South Carolina Upstate drained more 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

