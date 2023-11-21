Player prop betting options for Trae Young, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available in the Atlanta Hawks-Indiana Pacers matchup at State Farm Arena on Tuesday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 21, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSIN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Venue: State Farm Arena

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -141) 11.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: +128)

The 25.5 points prop total set for Young on Tuesday is 4.2 more than his scoring average on the season (21.3).

He has averaged 0.5 fewer rebounds per game (two) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Young has averaged 10 assists per game, 1.5 less than Tuesday's assist over/under (11.5).

Young's 1.8 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +124) 1.5 (Over: -164)

Dejounte Murray is posting 21.3 points per game, 0.8 higher than Tuesday's over/under.

He averages 0.2 less rebounds than his prop bet Tuesday of 4.5.

Murray's assist average -- 5.5 per game -- is the same as Tuesday's prop bet.

He one made three-pointer average is 0.5 lower than his prop bet on Tuesday.

Jalen Johnson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -111) 7.5 (Over: -120) 2.5 (Over: +138) 1.5 (Over: +154)

Tuesday's prop bet for Jalen Johnson is 15.5 points, 1.0 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- seven -- is 0.5 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.

Johnson's assist average -- two -- is 0.5 lower than Tuesday's over/under (2.5).

Johnson has connected on one three-pointer per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +124) 11.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: +138)

The 24.5-point prop total for Haliburton on Tuesday is 4.5 higher than his scoring average, which is 20.

He averages 0.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 4.5).

Haliburton's assist average -- 12.3 -- is higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet (11.5).

Haliburton has hit 2.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -128) 1.5 (Over: -120)

The 17 points Myles Turner has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Tuesday (17.5).

His per-game rebound average of 10.3 is 3.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Tuesday's game (6.5).

Turner's 1.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).

