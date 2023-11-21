How to Watch the Hawks vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 21
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Atlanta Hawks (6-6) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (7-5) on November 21, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Pacers
Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info
|Hawks vs Pacers Injury Report
|Hawks vs Pacers Players to Watch
|Hawks vs Pacers Betting Trends & Stats
|Hawks vs Pacers Prediction
|Hawks vs Pacers Odds/Over/Under
|Hawks vs Pacers Player Props
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).
- Atlanta has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 26th.
- The 119.9 points per game the Hawks record are only 3.9 fewer points than the Pacers give up (123.8).
- Atlanta is 4-0 when scoring more than 123.8 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks are averaging 119.3 points per game this season at home, which is 1.2 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (120.5).
- Atlanta is surrendering 119.8 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 116.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Hawks have performed better in home games this season, making 12.8 three-pointers per game with a 37.7% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 threes per game and a 33.9% three-point percentage in road games.
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Thumb
|AJ Griffin
|Out
|Illness
