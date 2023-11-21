The Atlanta Hawks (6-6) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (7-5) on November 21, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Pacers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Hawks vs. Pacers Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.4 percentage points lower than the Pacers have allowed to their opponents (49.1%).

Atlanta has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the 15th best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 26th.

The 119.9 points per game the Hawks record are only 3.9 fewer points than the Pacers give up (123.8).

Atlanta is 4-0 when scoring more than 123.8 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks are averaging 119.3 points per game this season at home, which is 1.2 fewer points than they're averaging on the road (120.5).

Atlanta is surrendering 119.8 points per game at home. In away games, it is allowing 116.

In terms of three-pointers, the Hawks have performed better in home games this season, making 12.8 three-pointers per game with a 37.7% three-point percentage, compared to 12.5 threes per game and a 33.9% three-point percentage in road games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks Injuries