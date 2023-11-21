Hawks vs. Pacers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (6-6) host the Indiana Pacers (7-5) after losing three straight home games. The Hawks are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 250.5.
Hawks vs. Pacers Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and BSIN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-3.5
|250.5
Hawks Betting Records & Stats
- Only one of Atlanta's 12 matchups has gone over 250.5 points.
- The average point total in Atlanta's contests this year is 237.8, 12.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Hawks are 4-8-0 against the spread this season.
- Atlanta has been the favorite in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has a record of 3-2 when it's favored by -165 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Hawks.
Hawks vs Pacers Additional Info
Hawks vs. Pacers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 250.5
|% of Games Over 250.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Hawks
|1
|8.3%
|119.9
|245.6
|117.9
|241.7
|233.7
|Pacers
|6
|50%
|125.7
|245.6
|123.8
|241.7
|235.6
Additional Hawks Insights & Trends
- Against the spread, Atlanta has performed worse at home, covering one time in six home games, and three times in six road games.
- The 119.9 points per game the Hawks put up are only 3.9 fewer points than the Pacers give up (123.8).
- Atlanta is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 123.8 points.
Hawks vs. Pacers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Hawks
|4-8
|1-4
|8-4
|Pacers
|7-5
|1-2
|11-1
Hawks vs. Pacers Point Insights
|Hawks
|Pacers
|119.9
|125.7
|4
|1
|3-1
|7-2
|4-0
|7-2
|117.9
|123.8
|24
|29
|4-5
|4-1
|6-3
|4-1
