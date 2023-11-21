The Citadel Bulldogs (2-3) square off against the North Carolina Central Eagles (3-3) at 4:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center in Buies Creek, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Citadel Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 41.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points lower than the Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

In games Citadel shoots better than 41.7% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 219th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 247th.

The Bulldogs record just 2.6 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Eagles allow (69.2).

When Citadel scores more than 69.2 points, it is 1-1.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last year, Citadel put up 5.1 more points per game (70.6) than it did on the road (65.5).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 72.8 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 77.5.

Looking at three-pointers, Citadel performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 8.4 three-pointers per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.3 threes per game and a 29.4% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Citadel Upcoming Schedule