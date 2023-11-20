The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) aim to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tulsa vs. South Carolina State matchup in this article.

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulsa Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline BetMGM Tulsa (-17.5) 151.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tulsa (-17.5) 151.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Carolina State covered 13 times in 27 chances against the spread last season.

The Bulldogs covered the spread twice last season (2-5 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point underdogs.

Tulsa compiled a 6-22-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Golden Hurricane games.

South Carolina State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking places South Carolina State 318th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much better, placing it 80th.

With odds of +50000, South Carolina State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

