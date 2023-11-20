The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-0) aim to build on a three-game winning stretch when they host the South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Donald W. Reynolds Center. The contest airs on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. Tulsa Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

Donald W. Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 42.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.1 percentage points lower than the Golden Hurricane allowed to their opponents (47.4%).

South Carolina State compiled a 3-2 straight up record in games it shot higher than 47.4% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 210th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Hurricane finished 256th.

The Bulldogs averaged just 4.0 fewer points per game last year (73.4) than the Golden Hurricane allowed (77.4).

South Carolina State put together a 2-5 record last season in games it scored more than 77.4 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, South Carolina State averaged 79.8 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 71.1.

At home, the Bulldogs conceded 76.4 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (87.2).

Beyond the arc, South Carolina State made fewer treys away (6.4 per game) than at home (7.9) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (30.8%) than at home (34.3%) as well.

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule