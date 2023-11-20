When the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2) and Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) match up on November 20 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Patrick Mahomes II and Jalen Hurts will be under center for their respective sides. Which signal caller has the advantage in this bout? Find out below.

Chiefs vs. Eagles Game Info

Game Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri TV: ABC/ESPN

Patrick Mahomes II vs. Jalen Hurts Matchup

Patrick Mahomes II 2023 Stats Jalen Hurts 9 Games Played 9 68.6% Completion % 68.9% 2,442 (271.3) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,347 (260.8) 17 Touchdowns 15 8 Interceptions 8 258 (28.7) Rushing Yards (Per game) 316 (35.1) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 7

Patrick Mahomes II Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 285.5 yards

: Over/Under 285.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Eagles Defensive Stats

This year, the Eagles are surrendering 21.7 points per game (14th in NFL) and 323.3 total yards per game (10th).

When it comes to stopping the pass, Philadelphia ranks 25th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 257.0, and it ranks 30th in passing TDs allowed (19).

Opposing offenses have struggled to move the ball on the ground against the Eagles' pass D, which ranks first in the NFL with 66.3 rushing yards allowed per game and fourth in the league with 3.7 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Philadelphia ranks 25th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed (42.6%) and 26th in red-zone efficiency allowed (64.3%).

Jalen Hurts Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 236.5 yards

: Over/Under 236.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

