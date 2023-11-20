South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenville County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Greenville County, South Carolina today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Greenville County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Berea High School at Woodmont High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Travelers Rest, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Legacy Early College Prep at Travelers Rest High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Travelers Rest, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
