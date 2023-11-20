Chiefs vs. Eagles Monday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 11
On Monday, November 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs as they try to prolong their three-game winning streak in a matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs (7-2). The contest's point total is listed at 45.5.
Before the Chiefs square off against the Eagles, here are their betting trends and insights. The Eagles' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they face the Chiefs.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Chiefs vs. Eagles Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|Philadelphia Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-2.5)
|45.5
|-145
|+120
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-2.5)
|45.5
|-148
|+126
Kansas City vs. Philadelphia Game Info
- When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV Info: ABC/ESPN
Chiefs vs. Eagles Betting Insights
- Kansas City has posted a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- Against the spread as 2.5-point favorites or more, the Chiefs are 5-3.
- In Kansas City's nine games with a set total, two have hit the over (22.2%).
- Philadelphia has five wins in nine contests against the spread this year.
- Philadelphia has seen five of its nine games go over the point total.
Chiefs Player Props
|Travis Kelce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|75.5 (-115)
|-
|Patrick Mahomes II
|282.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|-
|-
|4.5 (-125)
|-
|16.5 (-110)
|-
|Skyy Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15.5 (-115)
|-
|Isiah Pacheco
|-
|-
|49.5 (-118)
|-
|16.5 (-120)
|-
|Rashee Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|42.5 (-115)
|-
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|-
|-
|-
|-
|18.5 (-111)
|-
|Justin Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|26.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
Eagles Player Props
|A.J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|85.5 (-111)
|-
|DeVonta Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|54.5 (-115)
|-
|D'Andre Swift
|-
|-
|58.5 (-111)
|-
|16.5 (-111)
|-
|Jalen Hurts
|233.5 (-115)
|1.5 (+115)
|36.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|Kenneth Gainwell
|-
|-
|16.5 (-120)
|-
|6.5 (-120)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
