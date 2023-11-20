The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-1) and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-2) hit the court in a matchup with no set line at Moore Gymnasium on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on YouTube.

Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 20, 2023

Monday, November 20, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: YouTube

YouTube Where: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Moore Gymnasium

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Buccaneers Betting Records & Stats

Charleston Southern's games hit the over 14 out of 27 times last year.

The Buccaneers' record against the spread last year was 13-14-0.

Bethune-Cookman (16-11-0 ATS) covered the spread 59.3% of the time, 11.2% more often than Charleston Southern (13-14-0) last season.

Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bethune-Cookman 67.9 140.5 75.0 149.4 140.4 Charleston Southern 72.6 140.5 74.4 149.4 142.7

Additional Charleston Southern Insights & Trends

The Buccaneers' 72.6 points per game last year were only 2.4 fewer points than the 75.0 the Wildcats gave up.

When it scored more than 75.0 points last season, Charleston Southern went 5-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Bethune-Cookman 16-11-0 15-12-0 Charleston Southern 13-14-0 14-13-0

Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Bethune-Cookman Charleston Southern 8-5 Home Record 6-8 3-13 Away Record 3-12 7-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 7-7-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 74.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.7 62.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.5 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

