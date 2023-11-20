The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (0-1) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 20, 2023.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Charleston Southern Top Players (2022-23)

  • Claudell Harris Jr.: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Tyeree Bryan: 10.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Taje' Kelly: 10.7 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Tahlik Chavez: 11.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kalib Clinton: 7.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Bethune-Cookman Top Players (2022-23)

  • Marcus Garrett: 13.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Kevin Davis: 11.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Zion Harmon: 13.7 PTS, 2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Damani McEntire: 2.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Joe French: 9.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston Southern vs. Bethune-Cookman Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bethune-Cookman Rank Bethune-Cookman AVG Charleston Southern AVG Charleston Southern Rank
274th 67.9 Points Scored 72.6 155th
311th 75 Points Allowed 74.4 299th
303rd 29.3 Rebounds 31.5 192nd
211th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd
237th 6.8 3pt Made 8.1 92nd
313th 11.3 Assists 12 268th
212th 12.1 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.