South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Anderson County, South Carolina today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Anderson County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Crescent High School at Dixie High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Due West, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.