South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Aiken County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Aiken County, South Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Aiken High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Blythewood, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
