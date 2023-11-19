The Wofford Terriers (2-1) go up against the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Cassell Coliseum. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Virginia Tech vs. Wofford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wofford vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Wofford vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline Wofford Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-17.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-18.5) 149.5 -4500 +1300 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Wofford vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

Wofford won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Virginia Tech went 14-17-0 ATS last season.

Hokies games hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.

