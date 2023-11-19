Stephen Sullivan was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Carolina Panthers match up with the Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11. Trying to find Sullivan's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Sullivan has been targeted six times and has five catches for 41 yards (8.2 per reception) and zero TDs.

Stephen Sullivan Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Panthers have four other receivers on the injury list this week: Darrell Demont Chark Jr. (FP/elbow): 17 Rec; 229 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Ian Thomas (LP/calf): 2 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Laviska Shenault Jr. (LP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 11 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Sullivan 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 6 5 41 4 0 8.2

Sullivan Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 8 Texans 1 1 13 0 Week 9 Colts 5 4 28 0

