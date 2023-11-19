Sunday's contest that pits the Stanford Cardinal (3-0) versus the Duke Blue Devils (3-1) at Maples Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-57 in favor of Stanford, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on November 19.

The Cardinal are coming off of an 86-32 win against Cal Poly in their most recent game on Thursday.

The Cardinal won their last outing 86-32 against Cal Poly on Thursday. The Blue Devils' most recent game was a 69-62 loss to Davidson on Thursday. In the Cardinal's win, Elena Bosgana led the way with a team-high 15 points (adding seven rebounds and two assists). Oluchi Okananwa scored a team-best 15 points for the Blue Devils in the loss.

Stanford vs. Duke Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Stanford vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 76, Duke 57

Stanford Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinal outscored opponents by 17.9 points per game last season (posting 76.1 points per game, 26th in college basketball, and conceding 58.2 per outing, 37th in college basketball) and had a +627 scoring differential.

Stanford's offense was worse in Pac-12 matchups last season, posting 71.8 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 76.1 PPG.

When playing at home, the Cardinal scored 0.9 more points per game last season (75.9) than they did away from home (75).

Stanford surrendered 58.1 points per game last year at home, which was 1.4 more points than it allowed away from home (56.7).

Duke Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Blue Devils' +415 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) was a result of scoring 63.6 points per game (207th in college basketball) while giving up 51 per outing (second in college basketball).

In conference play, Duke averaged fewer points (60.2 per game) than it did overall (63.6) in 2022-23.

The Blue Devils scored more points at home (68.1 per game) than on the road (63.5) last season.

At home, Duke allowed 50.9 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 50.2.

