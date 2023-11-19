Panthers vs. Cowboys: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Panthers (1-8) host the Dallas Cowboys (6-3) at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 19, 2023.
As the Cowboys prepare for this matchup against the Panthers, take a look at the recent betting trends and insights for both teams.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Panthers vs. Cowboys Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Bank of America Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Cowboys
|10.5
|42
|-550
|+400
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Panthers vs. Cowboys Betting Records & Stats
Carolina Panthers
- The Panthers have played three games this season that ended with a combined score above 42 points.
- Carolina has a 42.8-point average over/under in their contests this season, 0.8 more points than this game's total.
- The Panthers have covered the spread just two times over nine games with a set spread.
- This season, the Panthers have won one out of the nine games in which they've been the underdog.
- Carolina has played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.
Dallas Cowboys
- Dallas' games this year have an average total of 43.8, 1.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread six times in nine games with a set spread.
- The Cowboys have been moneyline favorites seven times this year. They've gone 6-1.
- Dallas has played as a moneyline favorite of -550 or shorter in just two games this season, and it split 1-1.
Cowboys vs. Panthers Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Cowboys
|29.9
|3
|18.3
|3
|43.8
|5
|9
|Panthers
|17
|29
|26.9
|26
|42.8
|3
|9
Panthers vs. Cowboys Betting Insights & Trends
Panthers
- Carolina has covered the spread twice and is 2-1 overall in its last three games.
- The Panthers have not gone over the total in their past three games.
- The Cowboys have scored a total of 104 more points than their opponents this year (11.6 per game), while the Panthers have been outscored by 89 points (9.9 per game).
Cowboys
- Dallas has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.
- Dallas' past three contests have gone over the total.
- The Cowboys have outscored their opponents by a total of 104 points this season (11.6 points per game), and opponents of the Panthers have outscored them by 89 points (9.9 per game).
Panthers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.8
|43.4
|42.4
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|23
|25
|ATS Record
|2-6-1
|1-2-1
|1-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-6-0
|0-4-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-8
|1-3
|0-5
Cowboys Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.8
|41.1
|46
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25.6
|25.8
|25.4
|ATS Record
|6-3-0
|4-0-0
|2-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|6-3-0
|3-1-0
|3-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-1
|4-0
|2-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-0
|0-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.