Sunday's contest features the Furman Paladins (3-1) and the Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) matching up at HTC Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 88-67 win for heavily favored Furman according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 10:30 AM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Furman vs. Wyoming Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Furman vs. Wyoming Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 88, Wyoming 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Furman vs. Wyoming

Computer Predicted Spread: Furman (-20.9)

Furman (-20.9) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

Furman Performance Insights

Furman was the 10th-best team in the country in points scored (80.9 per game) and 214th in points conceded (71.2) last season.

At 32.4 rebounds per game and 30.4 rebounds allowed, the Paladins were 134th and 130th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

With 16.6 assists per game, Furman was 11th-best in the country last season.

Beyond the arc, the Paladins were 20th-best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (9.4) last season. They were 168th in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

Defensively, Furman was 111th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.7 last season. It was 128th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.1%.

Furman took 46.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 33.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 53.6% of its shots, with 66.5% of its makes coming from there.

