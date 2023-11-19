The Furman Paladins (3-1) and the Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) play at HTC Center on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 10:30 AM ET on ESPNU. The game has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Furman vs. Wyoming Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Conway, South Carolina

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Furman Betting Records & Stats

Furman compiled a 19-12-0 record against the spread last season.

Furman covered the spread more often than Wyoming last year, sporting an ATS record of 19-12-0, as opposed to the 11-17-0 record of the Cowboys.

Furman vs. Wyoming Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Furman 80.9 150.1 71.2 143.3 146.1 Wyoming 69.2 150.1 72.1 143.3 139.1

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Furman Insights & Trends

Last year, the 80.9 points per game the Paladins recorded were 8.8 more points than the Cowboys allowed (72.1).

Furman went 14-5 against the spread and 19-4 overall last season when scoring more than 72.1 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Furman vs. Wyoming Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Furman 19-12-0 17-14-0 Wyoming 11-17-0 16-12-0

Furman vs. Wyoming Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Furman Wyoming 15-2 Home Record 7-8 8-3 Away Record 1-8 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 2-7-0 86.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.5 77.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.4 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.