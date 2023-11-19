The Furman Paladins (3-1) will face the Wyoming Cowboys (3-1) at 10:30 AM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPNU.

Furman vs. Wyoming Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 10:30 AM ET

10:30 AM ET TV: ESPNU

Furman Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Slawson: 15.6 PTS, 7.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

Wyoming Top Players (2022-23)

Hunter Maldonado: 15.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Furman vs. Wyoming Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Furman Rank Furman AVG Wyoming AVG Wyoming Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 69.2 241st 214th 71.2 Points Allowed 72.1 240th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 29.1 312th 178th 8.6 Off. Rebounds 6.6 323rd 20th 9.4 3pt Made 8.6 53rd 11th 16.6 Assists 11.1 324th 51st 10.6 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

