Will Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Play in Week 11? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Darrell Demont Chark Jr. was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Carolina Panthers' Week 11 game against the Dallas Cowboys (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). All of Chark's stats can be found on this page.
Looking at season stats, Chark has been targeted 34 times and has 17 catches for 229 yards (13.5 per reception) and three TDs.
Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Elbow
- The Panthers have four other receivers on the injury list this week:
- Stephen Sullivan (FP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Ian Thomas (LP/calf): 2 Rec; 36 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Laviska Shenault Jr. (LP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Panthers vs. Cowboys Game Info
- Game Day: November 19, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Game Time: 1:00 PM
Chark 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|34
|17
|229
|46
|3
|13.5
Chark Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Saints
|1
|1
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|11
|4
|86
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|3
|2
|28
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|6
|3
|42
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|6
|3
|26
|0
|Week 8
|Texans
|4
|2
|23
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|3
|2
|9
|1
