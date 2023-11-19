Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina November 19 Tickets & Start Time
The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) will meet the Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 19
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Charleston (SC) Top Players (2022-23)
- Ryan Larson: 10.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ante Brzovic: 11.6 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dalton Bolon: 12.3 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaylon Scott: 4.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Pat Robinson III: 10.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Coastal Carolina Rank
|Coastal Carolina AVG
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|136th
|73.3
|Points Scored
|80.1
|16th
|290th
|74.0
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|65th
|33.7
|Rebounds
|37.2
|5th
|76th
|9.7
|Off. Rebounds
|11.9
|2nd
|200th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|9.9
|10th
|230th
|12.4
|Assists
|13.7
|128th
|189th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
